Wellesley coronavirus update: Town spiffs up website; essential or not; Roche Bros. workers to get a break

The Town of Wellesley has gussied up its online COVID-19 information on a new landing page attached to the town website. They’ve added links to charts based on data updated by the state, and collected the daily town updates, meeting info, and general advice.

Essential or not?

The Commonwealth has updated its list of essential businesses that can continue to operate during the coronavirus crisis. In Wellesley, this includes the likes of pharmacies, supermarkets, restaurants, a hardware store (Green’s) and landscapers. But what is and isn’t essential does call for some interpretation, which had me wondering if locals might be tattling on those who perhaps shouldn’t be operating out in the wild.

Stephanie Hawkinson, Wellesley’s communications and project manager, says the town is “continually reviewing the non-essential business order as it is very difficult to interpret and provides little enforcement guidance for municipalities… From the questions we are receiving, the most confusion seems to be around construction and landscaping.”

If town officials are made aware of a business that is continuing brick-and-mortar operations, they’ll hear from someone in town. Wellesley’s Board of Health and Health Department are working with the Board of Selectmen, Chamber of Commerce and merchants associations to make sure the rules are followed.

Roche Bros. closing Easter Sunday, and the next day

Roche Bros. in Linden Square will be closed for 2 straight days—April 12 and 13—to give its staff a chance to rest and decompress from this non-stop work stretch.

