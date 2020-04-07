Wellesley coronavirus update: Active cases rise; Gotta hit the dump just right; Crowdfunding meals for medical workers

Wellesley’s number of active reported COVID-19 cases has jumped from 25 over the weekend to 33 as of Tuesday, with a surge across the state expected over the next week or so. Newton was shaken today by reports of 5 COVID-19-related deaths at an assisted living facility called The Falls at Cordingly Dam that sits just across the Wellesley line on Rte. 16.

Be aware that Wellesley has set up a call center to answer residents’ questions about the coronavirus and COVID-19. Town employees are staffing the phones at (781) 239-0256 from 9am-4pm Monday-Friday to answer non-emergency questions about topics such as medical issues, securing food, prescription delivery, financial assistance or just to lend a listening ear.

Gotta hit the dump just right

So, who’s building the app to give residents real-time data on how long it’s going to take to get into the dump? The recycling & disposal facility has put in place new COVID-19-inspired safety measures and has encouraged people to visit during non-peak hours, suggested to be 7-10am weekdays. This photo, shared by Swellesley reader HT, was taken a bit after the peak period on a Tuesday morning…

Feed the Frontline via Anna’s Taqueria

A crowdfunding campaign dubbed Feed The Frontline is designed to give a boost to medical workers as well as Anna’s Taqueria, the restaurant whose food has supplied many a Wellesley event over the years. Organizer Katherine Rooks says, “We’re starting with Boston Medical Center since they’ve recently had to lay off workers, as has Anna’s.

Meals are also being sent to Newton-Wellesley Hospital, St. Elizabeth’s and the South End Community Health Center as a result of strong contributions.

More: Subscribe to Swellesley’s daily email

