Wellesley COVID-19 update: Cases jump over weekend; chill on the new spa; feeding Boston Medical Center; new life for iPads

Wellesley’s total COVID-19 cases rose over the weekend from 43 on Friday to 66 on Monday, and the town has outlined its interpretation of state rules regarding essential construction projects.

As we reported last week based on the Board of Selectmen meeting, the town sought to minimize construction that might be deemed nice to have (pools, spas, etc.) but also the demolition of single-family homes to be replaced with….single family homes. The rules are in effect at least through May 4.

The town’s Board of Selectmen also voted to push back the deadline for Wellesley real estate taxes from May 1 to June 1. But the town isn’t going to complain if you stick with May 1.

Lunch with Kate delivers

The annual Lunch with Kate event at Wellesley Country Club raises tens of thousands of dollars to support Boston Medical Center programs. The event features Boston Medical Center CEO Kate Walsh, formerly of Wellesley.

The Lunch with Kate event committee this spring also has donated 300 Linden Store sandwiches to front line staff at BMC.

Bruegger’s closed for now

The list of Wellesley restaurants doing take-out and/or delivery is a moving target. Among the latest changes: Bruegger’s has temporarily closed its Wellesley shop and is steering people to Auburndale (our bagel boys opted for Einstein Bros. in Wayland for their fix).

New life for iPads

We got hit up this week by a local organizer for a grassroots effort to collect iPads, tablets or smartphones that you no longer need for use by COVID-19 patients at Massachusetts hospitals so they can communicate with loved ones who cannot physically visit them.

The effort will spare medical workers from sharing their personal devices with patients and risking increased exposure to the new coronavirus.

Devices donated need to have a camera, a charger and should have all personal data removed (Apple devices should be removed from iCloud accounts). Organizers can arrange for local pick-ups.

For more information, please contact Dr. Rachel Hitt or Tisa Hughes at [email protected]

