Wellesley fire hydrants flushing postponed

The Water and Sewer Department of the Wellesley Public Works has postponed the spring hydrant flushing scheduled for April 27-May 1.

Due to the number of residents staying home to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, officials did not want to disrupt water usage and further inconvenience homeowners. Postponing the flushing also helps keep Water and Sewer employees safe during this time.

The spring hydrant flushing will be rescheduled for a later date; residents will be notified in advance.

Please disregard any notices you may receive about flushing next week as those were mailed prior to the postponement decision.

Please call the Water Division with any questions at 235-7600 ext. 3355