Wellesley firefighters respond to early morning house fire on Elmwood road

Wellesley firefighters quickly extinguished a fire early Tuesday morning they described as accidental/undetermined, likely electrical. Occupants of 23 Elmwood Road were awakened by their smoke alarm and safely evacuated the home.

Firefighters at 3am, under the direction of Deputy Chief Corda and Group, responded to the scene and encountered heavy smoke upon arrival at the two-story wood frame structure. Engine 1’s crew pulled a line into the home and quickly extinguished the fire. There was extensive fire damage to the room of origin, and smoke damage to the entire home.

Crews worked to salvage personal property. ” I appreciate the coverage provided our community by a Weston Engine, and a Newton engine and ladder. Dispatch as always did a great job in getting our crews to the incident. The firefighters are always ready for anything. I’m proud of them all the time, and they did a great job last night.” Chief Rick DeLorie said.