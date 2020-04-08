Wellesley hopes no one will show up to vote in person

Wellesley doesn’t have a date yet for its town election, which was postponed from March 17 due to concerns around the possible affect of the new coronavirus on the community. But the town is encouraging everyone in town who hasn’t already cast a ballot to vote by mail in advance of whatever election day turns out to be.

The town is emphasizing that all absentee ballots already submitted count. For those of you who haven’t voted, no reason is needed to submit a mail-in ballot. The message from the town is: Vote safe, vote from home.

Technically, an in-person election would still be held under state law. Neither outdoor or drive-through voting is an option for legal or practical reasons either, according to Town Clerk KC Kato. A variety of options were discussed at this past Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

“Our hope is that on election day (TBD), NO ONE SHOWS UP! (and election staff have lots of mailed in ballots to process!),” Kato writes.

Mail-in Early Voting Ballots may be requested by printing out the Mail-in Early Voting Ballot Request Form, completing it with a real signature and sending it to the Town Clerk’s office by using any of these options:

Scanning and emailing to [email protected] (smartphone scans are accepted)

(smartphone scans are accepted) Dropping it off in the Payment Drop Box outside of Town Hall

Mailing to Town of Wellesley, Elections, 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

