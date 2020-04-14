Wellesley Police field dozens of storm-damaged tree, car & house calls

The Wellesley Police Department shared this list of a few dozen calls to the Emergency Communications Center on Monday, April 13 about trees and branches coming down during the storm. We rounded up some of the dramatic photos on Monday, though apparently missed out on a handful of trees that unfortunately landed on cars or houses.

The police note that “there were many other tree branches that came down and were removed from the roadways by officers or called into the Park and Tree Department but were not logged by the Emergency Communications Center because the roadways were passable.”

10:53 a.m. 828 Washington Street – tree down blocking road and on power lines

11:22 a.m. Route 9 @ Bancroft – tree down blocking road

12:28 p.m. Grove Street @ Sabrina Farm – tree on power lines

12:32 p.m. Route 9 @ Edmunds Road – tree down blocking Route 9 west traffic detoured

12:49 p.m. Pond Road @ Washington Street – tree down blocking road and on power lines.

12:49 p.m. Walnut Street @ Washington Street – tree down blocking road, moved by officer to side of roadway

1:06 p.m. Cleveland @ Weston Road – tree down blocking road

1:14 p.m. 277 Linden Street – tree down blocking road, traffic detoured

1:16 p.m. Elmwood Road – tree down blocking road and on power lines, road closed between Cavanagh & Ingersoll

1:24 p.m. Great Plain Ave @ Brook – tree down partially blocking roadway

2:08 p.m. Weston Road @ Pine Plain Road – tree down blocking road, officers moved to side of road

2:18 p.m. 400 Wellesley Ave – tree down blocking road and on power lines, road closed between Brookside and Hunnewell

2:21 p.m. Spruce Park – tree on a house

2:23 p.m. Russell Road – tree on a house

2:43 p.m. Brook Street – tree blocking road, struck street light

2:51 p.m. Hunnewell @ Comeau Street – tree down blocking road and on power lines

2:55 p.m. Amherst Road – tree down blocking road

2:58 p.m. Wilson Street – tree down blocking road

3:14 p.m. Benvenue Street – tree on a house

3:16 p.m. Washington Street @ Forest Street – light pole down

3:22 p.m. MacArthur Road @ Bradley Ave – tree on wires

3:33 p.m. Albion Road – tree branch in roadway

3:56 p.m. Scotch Pine Road – tree into a house

4:12 p.m. Seaward Road – tree branch partially blocking road

4:18 p.m. Highland Road – tree in roadway

4:22 p.m. Audubon Road – tree in roadway, road closed

4:32 p.m. Route 9 @ Mulherin Lane – tree branch in roadway, officers moved to side of road

4:32 p.m. Forest St @ Franklin Road – tree blocking road, road closed

4:41 p.m. Rice Street – tree blocking road, road closed

4:41 p.m. Thackeray Road – tree on car

5:01 p.m. Beechwood @ Shirley Road – tree in roadway

5:07 p.m. Inverness Road @ Lincoln Road – tree blocking road, 1 lane open after officer partially moved tree

5:13 p.m. Mulherin Lane – large tree down

5:34 p.m. Boulder Brook Road – tree on a car

5:39 p.m. 100 Worcester Street – traffic signal light damaged – State DPW notified

5:54 p.m. The Waterway – Tree in the road

6:37 p.m. 575 Washington Street – large tree blocking sidewalk and parking spots

More: