Wellesley Police log: Deadly car crash; neighbors spat; off-leash dog reported

Wellesley Police log for the week of April 21-25:

On April 21, 2020 Officer Wall spoke with a female and male party separately about questions they had regarding a child custody order. Both parents believed that this week was their week with their child and were advised to contact the Family and Probate Court with any questions or concerns they had regarding the custody order.

On April 22, 2020 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Officer Wall was dispatched to a residence for a well-being check. A 3rd party had contacted the Emergency Communications Center after receiving emails from an employee and they were concerned for that employee’s well-being. Officer Wall spoke with the individual who explained emails were sent to their employer that were meant to explain some things the individual had been dealing with but that the individual was okay. Officer Wall reviewed the emails and agreed the individual was not making any statements relating to self-harm. The individual was provided with information to contact the Wellesley Police Department and we could put the individual in contact with services if needed.

On April 22, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Officer DeBerardi spoke with a female reporting party regarding harassing behavior by a neighbor. Officer DeBernardi found there was trash placed in the reporting party’s parking space and a window was knocked out of its frame. He spoke with one of the individuals the reporting party believed may have been involved. She denied any knowledge of the incident. She was advised to avoid contact with the reporting party.

On April 22, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officer D. Popovski was conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street near Worcester Street when he heard a loud crashing noise and observed a white pickup truck traveling west on Worcester Street that had struck a stone wall and was continuing to travel west. The vehicle then struck a stone wall that separates 457 and 459 Worcester Street. He responded to the crash scene and observed that a male party, later identified as Mr. Patrick Cash, had been ejected from the vehicle and appeared to have suffered catastrophic injuries. Mr. Cash was pronounced deceased at the scene by Cataldo Paramedics. Officer Popovski and Wellesley Fire Fighters rendered medical aid to the two male occupants that were in the vehicle. Both were transported to hospitals in Boston for treatment. The driver of the vehicle succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other passenger in the vehicle sustained significant but non-life threatening injuries. The Wellesley Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the cause of the crash.

On April 23, 2020 at approximately 7:50 a.m. Officer Rosenberg heard someone yelling for help from a Wellesley Housing Authority property. Upon making entry into the apartment he found a female party had fallen on the floor. She indicated that she had been on the floor for several hours. The apartment appeared to be cluttered with trash and pet urine and feces. Officer Rosenberg notified Officer Dixon, who is the Wellesley Housing Authority liaison of the incident and referred her to the department social worker for services.

On April 25, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Officer Kane was dispatched to Centennial Park for a complaint about a dog being off leash and social distancing issues. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party who stated while walking her dog off leash she encountered two women who had their dogs on leash and were wearing face masks due to COVID-19. She stated the women made comments to her regarding the fact that she did not have a face mask on and contracting COVID-19. Officer Kane spoke with the other party involved who stated she was concerned about her dog being off leash and the fact that she came close to her without a mask on. Her version of events was different than the reporting party. The incident was referred to ACO Sue Webb as dogs are required to be on a leash in Centennial Park.

It would be a crime not to support Swellesley: Here’s how to Advertise and/or Donate to support our independent journalism venture.

More: Past Wellesley Police logs