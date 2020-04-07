Wellesley Police log: Drinking leads to arrests; scam about Texas and coke; Reeds Pond vandalized

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of March 30-April 4:

Arrests

On March 30, 2020 at 5:24 p.m. Officer Harris was dispatched to a residence for an unwanted party. The individual that had come to the residence was known to the homeowner, but was not welcome at the home. Officer Harris spoke with the male party who appeared to be intoxicated for approximately 45 minutes and noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet. He was unable to find any place to stay for the evening. He was taken into protective custody, transported to the police station and was later released when he no longer showed signs of intoxication.

On April 4, 2020 at 12:30 a.m. Officer Dennehy was parked at the Mobil Mart station on Washington Street when he observed a motor vehicle enter the parking lot and a male party exited the vehicle and entered the store. The clerk in the store motioned for Officer Dennehy to come into the store and relayed that he suspected the male party was intoxicated. Officer Dennehy noticed that the male party was swaying while he stood at the counter, his eyes were bloodshot and he could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. Officer Dennehy asked the man if he was willing to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination to determine if he was able to safely operate a motor vehicle. He agreed and was unable to successfully take these tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On March 31, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Officer Miso spoke with a male reporting party who received a scam phone call where the caller alleged that he had been involved in an incident in Texas where he rented a car and 20 kilos of cocaine was found in it. The caller began asking the reporting party to verify personal information. The reporting party verified that last 4 digits of his social security number but refused to provide any additional information. After hanging up the same male party called again alleging to be the police department. The reporting party hung up and contacted a family member who advised him to notify the police department. There has been no financial loss at this time. He was advised to monitor his bank accounts and credit and to contact the IRS and Social Security Administration to notify them of the fraud attempt.

On April 1, 2020 at 1:25 p.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to Reeds Pond for a report of vandalism. He observed there to be blue and red spray paint on a sign, several trees, rocks and a bench. There are no suspects at this time. The Department of Public Works has been notified.

Also, no surprise here, but the police have suspended the 20th Annual Officer Savage Memorial 5K road race. It’s not yet clear whether it will be canceled or rescheduled.

