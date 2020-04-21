Wellesley Police log: Road rage reported; woman scammed online; fishy Craigslist transaction

Wellesley Police log for the week of

On April 14, 2020 at 2:07 a.m. Officer Fritts was dispatched to the police station parking lot for a report of a motorist that was being followed by another motor vehicle. The motorist explained that the motor vehicle had been following her for quite some time and described it as a dark colored SUV. Officers were unable to find a vehicle that matched the description.

On April 14, 2020 at 2:55 a.m. Officer Wagner was dispatched to a residence on Elmwood Road for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival the homeowners had evacuated the residence. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire and will be investigating the cause of the fire.

On April 16, 2020 at 8:10 p.m. Officer Wall spoke with a male reporting party who stated he found his rear windshield shattered in the morning. The reporting party stated that he did not find any branch remnants inside the vehicle that would lead him to believe that a branch falling during the wind storm would have caused the damage. He did state there were some tree branches on the ground near the vehicle. There are no suspects.

On April 14, 2020 at 3:39 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a female reporting party who had fallen victim to an online ad for a data entry position. The fake employer emailed a check for $2,495.00 for supplies needed to perform the job and then asked that $500 be sent back. It was after the reporting party send the $500 back that she checked the internet and found it was a scam. Officer Cunningham was unable to make contact with the fraudulent employer. There are no suspects.

On April 14, 2020 at 4:05 p.m. Officer D. Popovski spoke with a male reporting party about a road rage incident where he reported he may have cut off another vehicle on Route 9 at Route 16 and was followed home. He stated the operator of that other vehicle then exited their car and began yelling at him. The incident was caught on the family’s home security camera system and the reporting party was able to provide the license plate of the other vehicle involved. After investigating the incident detectives were able to determine the individual involved in the road rage incident was also the individual involved with some recent vandalism incidents in Wellesley. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

On April 15, 2020 at 5:22 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a resident on Westerly Street about a past breaking and entering in to their motor vehicle.

The reporting party stated a pair of reading glasses and a pair of blue latex gloves were found inside the vehicle and a handmade face mask had been removed, but not thing else. There are no suspects.

On April 16, 2020 at 11:44 a.m. Officer Pino spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had attempted to purchase a fish tank on Craigslist and received a cashier’s check from a business as part of the purchase and when he contacted the business they did not know anything about transaction. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On April 16, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. Officer Cunningham spoke with a male reporting party who stated he received a letter in the mail regarding a credit card account they could not verify all the information on. He stated he had not opened a new credit card and would report the matter to one of the credit reporting agencies.

On April 17, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. Officer Pino met with a resident at the police station and took custody of a firearm that had been owned by a family member that has passed away and the family no longer wished to have possession of the firearm. Officer Pino took possession of the firearm. It will be properly secured until it can be destroyed.

