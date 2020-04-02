Wellesley Rocks!…online for now

It seemed like such a good idea when Wellesley rocker/finance guy Patrick Hayden, who runs the website Wellesley Rocks!, hit us up late last year about a new concert series featuring local musicians to be held after hours at the library. But the series didn’t get far before the coronavirus outbreak hit and forced musicians inside.

But you can’t hold a good musician down. We saw evidence of this on St. Patrick’s Day in Wellesley as well as through the ingenuity of a Wellesley High teacher and students.

Hayden exhausts his year’s supply of uppercase letters and writes on Wellesley Rocks!

Live music is cancelled until at least May, but is this quarantine gonna stop us? HECK NO! Let’s use this time to create and share some music! Play your piano, sing a karaoke track, pluck a uke…. ​ Send your video to [email protected] – we’ll post new video entries ALL MONTH LONG. Let’s make some noise! In writing to us, Hayden says “During this crazy quarantine, many families are getting back to basics. Puzzles, reading books, build a fire, and play some music! Music is a great healer and lifter of spirits, and we could certainly all use that right now. So that’s what we’re doing.” The submissions are rolling in, says Hayden, who reached out to the 250-plus people on the Wellesley Rocks! mailing list. The Walton family gets into the spirit here on this Bob Marley number. I couldn’t resist a cover of a song by The Smiths.

More: Music to Wellesley’s ears during the coronavirus crisis

Subscribe to Swellesley’s daily email

You Need Us, We Need You: Please consider contributing to Swellesley to sustain our independent journalism venture