Wellesley Rotary aims to raise $200K for local restaurants

Under normal circumstances, we’d be just a month away from the Rotary Club of Wellesley‘s annual Taste of Wellesley, an event at Elm Bank Reservation that highlights local restaurant offerings and raises funds for charitable causes such as food insecurity. This year’s event has been scrapped due to the coronavirus crisis, but filling the void is a crowdfunding initiative to benefit local restaurants and healthcare workers.

A goal of raising $200,000 has been set. Money would be divvied up among 14 restaurants, which would commit to delivering 600 meals apiece over a 3-week span to 20 area hospitals. The effort would not only benefit the restaurants, but their suppliers.

The Rotary states on the fundraising page: “Over the past three years participating restaurants have helped the club raise over $78,000 for the Rotary Club of Wellesley Foundation. Now they are struggling with the COVID-19 restrictions and it is time to help them recover and feed the front line workers in the war versus COVID-19.”

The Rotary hopes to attract individual and corporate donations.

Meanwhile, you can save this date for the next Taste of Wellesley: May 13, 2021.

