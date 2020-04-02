Wellesley Transportation Department presents 2020 – 21 school bus info

We never thought we’d find a reminder to pay up for school bus service as a sign of hope, but these days we’ll take any kind of glimmer. With schools closed due to corona virus concerns since March 13 and scheduled to remain so until Monday, May 4, it can seem hard to believe that kids will ever get back into the classroom.

But if the Transportation Department is planning bus service details for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, then we’re on board. Here are the details:

In accordance with State regulations and School Committee policy, free transportation will be provided for students in Kindergarten through Grade 6 residing more than 2 miles from your school. WPS will continue to offer fee-based transportation services to all other students (that is, students who live fewer than two miles from school or students in grades 7 through 12).

Wellesley has held the fee next year at $521 per student, with a family cap of $1,142, same as last year. In other words, when there are more than two children in a family participating in the fee-based transportation program, the fee for the third child is $100 and any additional child thereafter is free. The deadline for online registration with payment in full is April 17, 2020.

Bus eligibility by street, online fee payment, and more info here.

For questions, contact Deane McGoldrick, Transportation Coordinator, 781-446-6210 x5614

