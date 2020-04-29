The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley’s finest respond to garage fire, 2-car crash

by Leave a Comment

Wellesley Police and Firefighters had a busy Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters had their hands full with a garage fire on Washington Street near Oakland Street. No injuries were reported, though the incident created a traffic detour.

Earlier, police responded to a 2-car crash, with injuries reported, on Rte. 9 near Overbrook Drive. No further details for now.

print

Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linden Square, Wellesley