Wellesley’s finest respond to garage fire, 2-car crash

Wellesley Police and Firefighters had a busy Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters had their hands full with a garage fire on Washington Street near Oakland Street. No injuries were reported, though the incident created a traffic detour.

Wellesley Fire & Police are in the 100 block of Washington St at a garage fire. Road is closed. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Xo9r9p4Toc — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) April 29, 2020

Earlier, police responded to a 2-car crash, with injuries reported, on Rte. 9 near Overbrook Drive. No further details for now.