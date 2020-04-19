Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend off for May 16-17, but hope alive for dates later in 2020

Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend, the town’s annual celebration that’s highlighted by the Veterans’ Parade, concert and fireworks, will not be happening on May 16-17 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“We’ve hoped that ‘wishful thinking’ could pull us through and that we’d be able to hold our Wonderful Weekend on the planned dates of May 16 and 17. However, as we know, every day seems to push the all clear further and further away, so we are letting everyone know that we are canceling all events for that weekend. We are hopeful that we may be able to use our planned rain dates of May 30 and 31, but that is seeming less and less likely,” according to the Wellesley Celebrations Committee.

There’s still hope that the 52nd annual Wellesley Veterans’ Parade can be held at a future date this year.

We will continue to ensure that public health safety is the highest priority,” the Committee says.