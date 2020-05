Join the Wellesley Historical Society on Saturday, May 30 at 9am for this 90-minute, 1-mile long guided historic walk of the Washington Street area in Wellesley Hills.

Meet at the parking lot at the Dadmun-McNamara House at 229 Washington St. in Wellesley Hills. Recommended for adults and teens.

Free for Wellesley Historical Society members, $5 for Not-Yet members.

More info: (781) 235-6690 or. [email protected]