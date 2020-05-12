Author events—virtual book launch at Wellesley Books for Seaview Road; picture-book read alouds

Brian McMahon — Wellesley High School graduate, town resident, and author — in partnership with Wellesley Books, is holding a virtual book launch on Tuesday, May 12, at 7pm. Here’s how to attend the online event and hear the author read from Seaview, his debut novel set in a fictitious Cape Cod town. The beaches are idyllic, of course, but simmering beneath the genteel cocktail parties and intertwined personal connections lay secrets and shocking denials.

McMahon self-published the fast-moving 250-page book, which he said allowed him, “flexibility and control over the creative project and the timeline. I was able to get the book out when I wanted it to get out.”

The Georgetown University graduate shouts out “the great teachers and motivators of WHS: Mr. McCullough, Mr. Cluff; Ms. Anderson; Mr. Esposito, and “so many more.”

“I was lucky,” McMahon says, “as were the vast majority of WHS students.”

The author took a “gap year” from his full-time consultancy job to write the book, but now thinks he may dive into the chasm that is the life of a full-time writer. We welcome him to the club.

More Wellesley author readings

Two award-winning Wellesley authors have heard the great news from their publisher, @KidsCanPress, that their picture books have been selected for the United Nations #SDGBookClub. The club asks kids around the world to read 17 books in 17 months that relate to 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Get together with Katie Milway and Liz Suneby via youtube or the authors’ social media channels for author read-aloud fun.

When to tune in:

