Feast & Fettle offers special Mother’s Day deliveries for Wellesley residents

For everything she does, Mom deserves only the best for Mother’s Day.

Given that we’ll all be stuck at home this year, finding the perfect gift while minimizing trips to the store poses a unique challenge.

Feast & Fettle, a top-rated local meal delivery service, is offering special Mother’s Day deliveries to help local residents.

Their service offers bundles of Local Flowers, Seven Stars Bakery Berry Muffins, Aura’s Chocolate, New Harvest Coffee and more, available for delivery in Wellesley and its surrounding towns. All deliveries will be made May 10th, from 9am – 10am.

The one-time menu even features an “essentials” bundle, which comes with flowers, handmade bread, local eggs, and milk.

A subscription to the service is not required to order, and the order deadline is Thursday, May 7th, at noon. Here’s a link to Feast & Fettle’s full menu and everything you need to know about how to place your Mother’s Day order.

How to make make Mother’s Day special:

Mother’s Day Local Flowers & Chocolate Bundle

Mother’s Day Local Flowers & Muffins Bundle

Mother’s Day Local Flowers & Kitchen Staples Bundle

Mother’s Day Local Flowers, Muffins & Coffee Bundle

Mother’s Day Local Flowers & Single Tier 1 Gift

Mother’s Day Local Flowers & Couples Tier 1 Gift”