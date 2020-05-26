Having 1 of those owl-spotting, babies hatching, roof replacing, Verizon cherry picking kind of mornings

Working from home in Wellesley, which started out with an early morning walk, has been a tad different today. All before 8:30am:

*Spotted this owl in the Elm Bank Reservation woods

*Came home to see birds had hatched on our front porch

*Unfortunately for them, today’s the day our roof is being replaced

*And months after the telephone pole in front of our house was damaged in a wind storm, here comes Verizon to work on it. Might as well get all the noise over with at once.

OK, time to start working from home…

