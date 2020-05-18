Open question: What about Wellesley’s playing fields?

The closing of Morses Pond beach and management of the Brook Path in light of COVID-19 concerns have been hot topics in Wellesley in recent weeks. Now some in town would like to see Wellesley officials take a fresh look at playing field rules as the weather gets nicer.

With Gov. Baker slated to reveal details of the state’s phased recovery plan on May 18, some hope in addition to information about business re-openings being included that new guidance on playing fields might be discussed as well. The state in late March temporarily closed athletic fields and courts within the state park system until at least May 18, though parks are open for certain activities, such as hiking.

Wellesley closed parks, playing fields and playgrounds in March 16 to help enforce social distancing and to help avoid possible contamination through touching of playground equipment. Wellesley’s trails remain open for those adhering to social distancing.

Wellesley resident Jesse Boehm is among those who has launched a citizen petition urging the Natural Resource Commission to re-open fields it manages to support “the social and emotional well-being of our children.” The petition recommends at least opening fields for those within a family to use. It is not suggesting that structures, including playgrounds, be re-opened yet. “A limited opening of fields would be consistent with the data-driven approach to risk assessment currently being used by the Commonwealth,” the petition states. Wellesley’s fields are managed by both the Natural Resources Commission and School Committee, so the petition is being submitted to both organizations. The School Committee meets this week on Tuesday, May 19, and the NRC meets on Thursday, May 21. Subscribe to Swellesley’s daily email