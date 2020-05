A Black Lives Matter silent vigil/protest for justice for George Floyd and to end police violence will be held at 4pm in Wellesley on Sunday, May 31 at 4pm at Reidy Field on Washington Street. Signs are welcome.

Separately, community members will gather on Natick Common on Saturday, May 30 at 3pm in support of justice for people of color who have been killed, threatened or otherwise unjustly treated in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.