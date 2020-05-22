The Swellesley Report

Senior swag: Wellesley High grads get gifted

Swag angels (i.e., Parent Committee members) circulated throughout Wellesley again on Friday to gift graduating Wellesley High School seniors with goodie bags featuring stylish T-shirts.

While the students will miss out on the All Night Party and other annual senior activities, the commencement parade and other events are designed to show the grads how much we appreciate and respect them.

Thanks to parent Haig Tellalian for sharing these photos. That’s the sort of community support we’re talking about!

Class of 2020 parent Melissa Mack grabs loot bag from swag depot coordinator Mason Smith

 

Rebecca Cahaly presents gift to senior Colin Steinberg while social distancing

 

