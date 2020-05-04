Student art showcased at Page Waterman Gallery’s Virtual Gallery in Wellesley

Pandemic can’t stop creativity, as local high school painters, potters, photographers, and sculptors have demonstrated at the 4th annual juried exhibition, NEXT UP!, taking place online at Wellesley Square’s Page Waterman Gallery through May 16. The quality and diversity in the art from the students is once again top-notch at this anticipated Virtual Gallery Experience show.

The jurors for the show were Jessica Roscio, Assitant Director and Curator, Danforth Art Museum; and Chris Wood, Garden Club of America Photography Judge; and Liliana Glenn, a Natick-based artist.

“I was impressed beyond words by the overall quality of the submissions,” Wood said. “You made our job as judges a truly challenging one. Every single piece was commendable in one way or another, and I wish we could have given each and every one of you an award. Your creativity shines, and in this uncertain time, I truly believe that art, and the good it does for our souls, is more important than ever.”

Page Waterman Gallery manager Ryan Black said, “I want to thank the students for sharing their work with us, but I also want to take a minute to thank all of the teachers who help us organize, communicate with the students, and ultimately make Next Up possible each year. I also want to thank our wonderful jurors who took on the impossible task of awarding only a handful of these great works. I know it wasn’t easy and the process is so subjective.”

Congratulations to all winners, honorable mentions, and participants.

About Page Waterman, Gallery & Framing

Now celebrating 103 years of art and custom framing in Wellesley Square, Page Waterman is one of New England’s oldest picture framing companies. It has been in continuous operation since 1917 and is well known for their custom picture framing expertise and distinctive collection of fine art. Part of its legacy are the thousands of pictures hanging in the area’s homes which were framed or were purchased from their gallery.

They gallery also provides restoration services for oil paintings and antique picture frames. Sturdy Waterman, owner, purchased the business in 1983.