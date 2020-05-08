These Wellesley gentlemen get around for a good cause

The Wellesley Gentlemen’s Club teamed up Maugus Restaurant to deliver meals on Friday to those remaining on the front line during the COVID-19 crisis.

They visited the Wellesley Police Department, Wellesley Fire Department and Department Public Works with a total of 120 sandwiches supplied by Maugus.

“WGS is happy to not only support a local family business during these trying times but also to provide lunch for our brave first responders and hardworking DPW crew,” the charitable organization says.

The Society holds it annual dinner each December at The Wellesley Country Club. WGS raises funds to assist local organizations, charities and institutions that benefit the town. If you’re interested in learning more about the WGS, please contact Steve Pfaff ([email protected]) or Martin Kane ([email protected]).