Truly Yogurt: The wait’s almost over

While Wellesley’s eateries have been among those businesses deemed essential from the start of life under COVID-19 rules, some like Truly Yogurt decided early on to close until the health crisis started to improve. Truly’s hasn’t been serving up ice cream or frozen yogurt for about 2 months now, with owner Steve Marcus noting at the beginning of the shop’s temporary closure that “Our employees (mostly Wellesley and Needham teen-aged staff) serve hundreds of customers daily and we think it prudent to align with the public schools’ decision to limit gatherings…”

Marcus now says Truly’s has a plan to re-open in mid-June at a date to be determined. You can almost taste it…

“I want to make certain we do it with a very well thought-out plan,” he says. “No question we will have our loyal community back, but need to do it as safely as possible.”

Among steps being taken:

A revamped website will let customers pre-order and pre-pay for easy outdoor pickup

A new TrulyApp will allow for mobile ordering

Plexiglass barriers will protect staff and customers that want to come in for take-out (internal seating has been removed for now)

A system will be put in place to keep things orderly on the sidewalk outside the shop

Truly’s has felt the financial impact of the closure like other small businesses, but has continued to pay its young staff since closing and hopes most will be back in action soon. The business has also been keeping staff up to date on developments by sending them a newsletter every couple of weeks.

Stay tuned for an official re-opening message soon. Summer, here we come.

