Watch Wellesley skies for F-15 jets flying over on Wednesday for Operation: American Resolve

F-15 Eagles, jets from the U.S. Air Force’s 104th Fighter Wing in Westfield, will be flying over Massachusetts hospitals as a tribute to those on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis.

Those of you with more aeronautical expertise than me might have a better feel for the flight path of Operation: American Resolve, but the jets are slated to be zooming across sites including Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Framingham Union Hospital and various Boston and Worcester hospitals between 12:15-12:30pm on Wednesday, May 6.

So no need to call the cops if you hear a bit of noise…

As with everything these days, the activity doesn’t come without disclaimers. The Air Force discourages you from congregating at hospitals to watch the jets and assures us that the flyover is part of “a regular and mandatory proficiency training required to keep aircrews current and qualified and zero additional cost to taxpayers.”