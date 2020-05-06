We can’t get enough of Wellesley’s flowering trees

The steady sunshine of the past few days has coaxed Wellesley’s flowering trees into full bloom and fragrance. The Hunnewell Tennis Courts area on Washington St. has several mature crabapples showing off their pink and white blooms. The flowers may be open, but the courts are closed for now due to coronavirus concerns. The last time the courts were closed was back in 2018 when they were renovated. All cracks were sealed and each court was re-painted at that time. So the courts do look fabulous. With nobody stomping around on them, the should be able to retain that youthful appearance.

