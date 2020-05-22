Wellesley Business Buzz: Linden Square and Wellesley Square taking next steps; Cafe Mangal still cookin’; Wellesley Dental opens wider; higher ed. still hiring

Our round-up of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Linden Square to launch The Pick-Up program on Memorial Day

Linden Square on May 25th will roll out The Pick-Up program, a contactless way for tenants and customers to return to shopping and takeout from their favorite stores and restaurants.

The Pick-Up program expands on the curbside program that was rolled out for restaurants at the start of the COVID-19 mandatory closings. Customers will be able to place orders directly with stores by phone or on-line, and arrange for same day pick-up, or a time most convenient to them. Check in with your Linden Square favorites to find out all the details.

Wellesley Square Merchants will see you curbside

Many Wellesley Square Merchants will start doing curbside pick-ups starting May 25. Look for the stores to offer staggered hours so as to avoid congestion in the Square. Check in with individual stores first. Here’s your handy shopping guide to Wellesley Square Merchants.

Stay tuned for upcoming information on how Wellesley’s businesses scored a grant to help them keep shoppers and workers safe when stores re-open. Businesses have been working with the Board of Health to have kits of masks, gloves, sanitizing stations and more ready in time for the next phase of re-opening.

Café Mangal still cookin’

During these difficult times, Café Mangal has continued to do what it does best — provide food to the hungry. The popular Wellesley Square spot has provided food to workers at Newton-Wellesley Hospital; Wellesley Town Hall and the Police and Fire Departments; the DPW; the Post Office; Elizabeth Seton Residence/Nursing Home, and more.

Mehmet Ozargun, executive chef and owner of Mangal, says, “We love providing our delicious food to frontline workers in Wellesley and nearby communities.”

Wellesley Dental says “open, please”

With the recent issue of the Governor’s four-phase plan, Drs. Ali & Ali and the team at Wellesley Dental Group has made the decision to do a “soft re-opening”, from May 26 – June 7. The office will be open for emergency procedures and pressing dental needs. Look for the practice to fully re-open on June 8.

Wicked smaht Wellesley resident named to academic post at Wentworth

Wellesley has more than its fair share of folks who have forged careers at the most prestigious universities in the country, but even for our education-focused town, Ian Lapp, PhD, stands out from the pack.

The Wellesley resident, named senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Wentworth Institute of Technology effective June 8, has held positions at Babson, Harvard, and Columbia. Before that, he received his bachelor’s in sociology from the University of Wisconsin- Madison; a master’s and doctoral degrees in sociology from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs; and a master’s degree in television, radio, and film from the Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications.

We wish Dr. Lapp well as he helps shepherd Wentworth through these challenging times.

