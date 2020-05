Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday revealed the state’s re-opening plan, which includes a rough timeline along which organizations in various sectors might re-open. Up first are places of worship, beginning May 18, and next up (May 25) are hair salons and barber shops, pet grooming shops, and car washes. Retailers beyond restaurants will be able to start curbside pick-up on the 25th, too, if they adhere to a bunch of safety rules set by the state and town.

