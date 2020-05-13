Wellesley closes Morses Pond beach, hiking trails remain accessible

The Wellesley Board of Selectmen has made it official: the Morses Pond beach area has been temporarily closed, as we first reported over the weekend. The closed sections include the beach, bathhouse, swimming area, picnic area, and playground. A re-opening date has not been set.

Starting Wed., May 13, the gate at Turner Road will be open 7am – 6pm to allow visitors to park in the parking lot and have easier access to the hiking trails around the pond and the North 40 area. The open gate will also give residents on Turner Road a break from large numbers of vehicles parking on the street, and will make it easier for the cops to monitor the beach area