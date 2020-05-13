Wellesley COVID-19 update: CVS drive-thru testing to start Friday; More relief funds released; Cards & crafts to Tufts

Come this Friday, CVS in Linden Square in Wellesley plans to begin offering free drive-thru COVID-19 tests by appointment only.

CVS is already offering large-scale test sites in 5 states, including Massachusetts (at a cinema in Lowell), and vowed in April to expand its efforts by offering testing in drive-thru sand parking lots. No in-store testing. By the end of May, CVS expects to be offering this service at 1,000 locations with the goal of processing 1.5 million tests a month.

You must meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age (18+) guidelines, to do the drive-thru test. A doctor’s referral is not required. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule a same-day time slot.

At the site, you’ll do a nasal swab on yourself while in your vehicle. You’ll then be directed to an area to await results in as little as 5-13 minutes (quicker for positive). If you test negative, you’ll be give directions related to quarantine protocols and contact tracing. The whole process shouldn’t take more than about 30 minutes, according to CVS.

More COVID-19 Relief Funds awarded

The Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund, in its latest round of awards, granted $5,500 to 2 programs:

• Sewing to protect seniors: The Wellesley Fire Department is receiving a grant on behalf of the group “Sewing COVID-19 Help – Working Together,” which comprises about 70 people from Wellesley and surrounding communities who are sewing and distributing homemade cloth face coverings at no cost. To date, the group has made more than 10,000 cloth masks. The Fire Department will coordinate distribution.

• Preparing meals from Wellesley restaurants for residents isolated at home: Grant funds will continue to support this program that is supplying 60 meals from Wellesley restaurants per week (including delivery) to COVID-19 affected residents identified by Town social services and nursing staff. A collaboration between the Wellesley Health Department, Wellesley Council on Aging, and Wellesley Housing Authority, this program initially received funding for a two-week pilot. Additional funding will provide meals through the middle of June. Mark’s Pizza and Subs, North End Pizza, Alta Strada, and Captain Marden’s have participated so far. $32,000 has been distributed through the relief fund to date.

If any non-profits have ideas about how Swellesley might fit into your grant proposal, feel free to reach out.

Cards & crafts to Tufts

Wellesley’s Satgin Hamrah has keen insight into the realities of the COVID-19 crisis at Tufts Medical Center: Her husband is a doctor tat this major major healthcare operation.

To spread cheer to workers there at this stressful time, Hamrah is collecting cards and crafts to share there. She’s encouraging residents, including kids, to get creative.

Please coordinate with her by sending email to: [email protected]