Wellesley COVID-19 update: Nearly 200 cases; Morses Pond beach off-limits; singing the ‘Quarantine Hesitation Blues’; masks for seniors

Wellesley now is reporting 199 COVID-19 cases, with 2 new ones added over the weekend.

The Health Department has also revealed results of antibody tests: 24 people in Wellesley have received positive COVID-19

antibody test to date. “Some of these cases are individuals who may have been ill a few weeks ago, were never tested and have recovered, or are cases where individuals are asymptomatic. Antibody testing is a blood test that looks for evidence of past infection. Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system in response to an invading bacteria or virus. The blood test for COVID-19 looks for antibodies specific to this coronavirus. While we are seeing more of these tests being done, because this virus is new and there is still much that is unknown, this information can’t be used to determine if a person is immune to COVID-19 or able to return to work.”

Morses Pond beach off-limits

As we first reported over the weekend, it looked as if Morses Pond beach would be temporarily closed, while the gate at Turner Road would be opened to allow people easier trails access (and allow cops to more easily monitor beach miscreants). The Board of Selectmen made this official, specifying that the gate will be open 7am-6pm beginning on Wednesday, May 13.

Singing the “Quarantine Hesitation Blues”

The Wellesley Rocks! website is a gift that keeps on giving during the coronavirus crisis.

As we’ve documented in the past, local musicians are uploaded videos of themselves playing songs to help us all get through this mess. We recently highlighted Bob Bua’s “Wake Me Up When CORONAVIRUS ends.”

And now we bring you Rod Wright’s “Quarantine Hesitation Blues.” Just hope his wife doesn’t listen too closely to the lyrics…

Masks for seniors

The Wellesley Fire Department has purchased 2,000 KN95 masks via a new grant and is making them available to Wellesley residents 65 years and older and others who are medically vulnerable.

Fire fighters will come directly to residents’ homes to ensure the masks are properly fitted for civilian use.

To request a mask, residents should call the Fire Department non-emergency line at 781-235-1300. Please provide your name, address, and daytime phone number.

Health Department and Council on Aging staff are helping identify residents who should receive masks.