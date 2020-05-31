Wellesley electrical boxes coming alive

I caught Wellesley artist Julia Blake in the act this weekend painting the electrical box at the intersection of Washington Street and Wellesley Avenue with poppies. This was no Town Hall graffiti bust, though.

She’s one of several artists chosen to bring new life to three of the town’s blah electrical boxes as part of an art program coordinated in part by Wellesley’s police chief.

Blake was originally slated to paint a different box in the fall, but the artist who had been planning to paint it wound up moving out of state.

The abstract poppies (no, they are not jellyfish, as I speculated) sync up nicely with the live poppies in front of the Wellesley Armed Services Memorial in front of Town Hall.