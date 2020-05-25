Wellesley Food Pantry moving to temporary summer location

The Wellesley Food Pantry will spend the summer at the Unitarian Universalist Society (UU), 309 Washington St., while the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, the pantry’s permanent home, undergoes renovations. The pantry will be ready to open on Monday, June 1. The pantry’s morning hours will not change. Curbside donations will remain Mondays, 8:30am – 10:30am (look for curbside bins at the UU’s west entrance). Also look for the designated donation bins at Roche Bros. and Whole Foods.

The pantry’s food distribution hours will remain Tuesdays from 9am – 11am.

The pantry will not have evening hours during the summer. Clients who need special accommodations should contact the pantry at [email protected] wellesleyfoodpantry.org to discuss options.

Curbside pick-up or delivery (only if unable to pick up) is available to clients who call or email to fill out shopping forms by the prior Friday.

Please follow all local and state health guidance including wearing masks and maintaining proper physical distances from other (6 feet of space). All clients, staff and vendors should enter and depart through the door on west side of building. Parking is restricted to the west side of the building, and the driveway circles around the church to exit. Look for the signage.

Donations wish list

The pantry is accepting donations but for now would like only items on the wish list due to limited storage capacity. Here’s the list:



Ketchup & mayonnaise

Prunes

Baking spices

Jams or jellies (only low-sugar or no sugar)

Canned pears

Canned beets

Canned peas (low or no salt)

White rice – 2 lb. bags

Boxes of instant oatmeal packets (unflavored)

Canned salmon

Cooking oil

Coffee (regular only)

Almond milk or soy milk (shelf-stable) – plain, unsweetened

Laundry detergent

Toilet paper and paper towels

Kleenex

Dishwashing liquid

The pantry currently do not need soup, green beans, corn, diced tomatoes, canned black beans, chickpeas, tuna or canned chicken.

Please check dates. The Health Dept. does not permit expired food on the pantry’s shelves.