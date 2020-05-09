Wellesley golf back in action

Golfers looking to putter around locally are finally getting their wish. Wellesley Country Club opened its private course this week after Gov. Baker gave the go-ahead to courses to open under many new rules, and Nehoiden Golf Club at Wellesley College says it will open on May 11 for members.

With winds gusting mightily on Saturday, golfers at the country club must have had some impressive drives (or not, depending on whether the wind was in their face or at their back).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swellesley Report (Wellesley) (@theswellesleyreport) on May 9, 2020 at 12:14pm PDT

More: Wellesley golf clubs—it won’t be par for the course

