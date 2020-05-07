Wellesley High musicians, Air Traffic Controller band join forces on “Blame”

Wellesley High School music students and teachers have teamed with the band Air Traffic Controller (ATC) to perform a new virtually-produced rendition of ATC’s song “Blame,” featuring vocals of singer-songwriter Dave Munro.

Some of you will recognize familiar faces, voices and instruments in the video recording.

Wellesley High band director and music teacher Steve Scott, a member of ATC, says Munro” wrote this song a few years ago when he was down on his luck, and we are dedicating our virtual performance to the Grammy Musicares COVID-19 Relief Fund supporting those in the music industry who are currently down on their luck and have seen their work evaporate during this time. ”

The lyrics of the song have been changed slightly for this family-friendly performance. The ending lyrics, which remain untouched, are:

But if everything you learned before today was just a waste

Think of everyone you met along the way and all you’ve faced

Boy, you’ve won

Yeah

Scott says, “As you can imagine, remote learning for large musical ensembles initially presented a big challenge. For ensemble students the experience is more than the individual achievement of learning an instrument or training the voice. It’s about joining together and lending those voices to a unified whole that can touch others. Our goal with this project was to hopefully inspire students to overcome our isolation to make musical connections in the ways we are able to. We also hope to do some good for others through our work.”

Earlier in the school year, Wellesley High students performed virtually at Symphony Hall.

