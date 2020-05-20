Wellesley High School graduation parade route revealed

The parade route has been set for Wellesley High School’s Class of 2020 will be feted as graduates and their families stream through town on the morning of Saturday, June 6. As we reported last month, the route indeed will go from Babson College to Wellesley High, where students will pick up their diplomas from their vehicles.

(By the way, kudos to Babson College for stepping up during the COVID-19 crisis to not only to provide the staging area for the parade, but for hosting Wellesley’s election now slated for the following Saturday.)

The town has now revealed how the parade will wind from Babson to Wellesley High. It will head down Wellesley Avenue, take a right on Washington Street along the Boston Marathon rote, veer right onto Walnut Street past the Rec Center, turn right onto Cedar Street past Schofield and Fiske Elementary Schools, through that dangerous intersection at Hunnewell Street and back onto Wellesley Avenue before turning onto Clifford and Smith Streets to get to the high school.

The town’s invited to cheer on the students, who won’t be doing the driving, but might have a say in decorating the vehicles they’re in.

The Wellesley High graduation party has already started, in a way, as signs recognizing the 380 seniors have begun popping up in yards across town.