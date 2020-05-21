Wellesley high school & middle school runners recognized by Boston Athletic Association

Eight Wellesley runners, four high school students and four middle school students, have been recognized as part of the Boston Athletic Association Scholastic Mile Class of 2020 and Middle School 1K Honor Roll. Typically, eight runners from each of the cities and towns along the Boston Marathon route are selected by their coaches to represent their communities on marathon weekend.

The 1-mile and 1K races usually take place the Saturday before the marathon at the end of that course, but this year they’ve been canceled due to COVID-19. While that’s hugely disappointing, the runners will still get some sweet swag.

Wellesley’s high schoolers are Nora Bannon, Violet Lahive, Zach Barry and Jackson O’Toole. The middle schoolers are Delaney Dyer, Audrey Fitzpatrick, Sebastian Culleton and Eli Merritt.

Congrats to them all.