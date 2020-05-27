Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club, Virtual Wonder Run

We always look forward to the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC) Wonder Run but, unsurprisingly, the charitable organization has had to reimagine the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year a “Virtual Wonder Run” will take place in support of two community organizations — The Second Step program and Family Promise Metrowest.

The WHJWC encourages the community to join or donate in support of The Second Step and Family Promise through a GoFundMe campaign. Both programs are committed to helping families through difficult times, and are facing difficult times of their own with the increased critical financial needs associated with COVID-19.

Here’s how the Virtual Fun Run works:

– Join a team or create your own to raise money for your personal 5K walk or run

– Invite family, friends and neighbors to join or donate in your support

– Complete your own personal 5K walk or run anytime between Friday, 5/29 – Sunday, 6/7

– Please adhere to all social distancing regulations. Safety is a priority!

– Snap a picture or video and tag #VirtualWonderRun2020

– Have Fun!

– Anyone is also welcome to donate if unable to participate through the GoFundMe campaign

About the Virtual Fun Run’s beneficiaries:

The Second Step — A way from violence to self-reliance

The WHJWC has been working with and volunteering regularly at Second Step where survivors are experiencing not only an increased risk of abuse, but also increased isolation and difficulty escaping danger. Second Step has been adapting their services in response to the current situation and are working closely with survivors to identify essential needs, connect them with resources and provide support.

They need help now more than ever, and funds raised from our “Virtual Wonder Run” will go towards their Survivors Emergency Fund.

Family Promise Metrowest

Did you know that eight years old is the average age of someone that is homeless in Massachusetts? The mission of Family Promise Metrowest is to transform the lives of families with children who are homeless by mobilizing a diverse community to provide shelter, education and comprehensive support. Due to COVID-19, they’ve had to adapt their usual method of sheltering families, which comes at a higher cost. The families they serve are also facing new unemployment. Please help raise critical funds to help their mission during this crisis.

About the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is a group of women who work side-by-side to make a meaningful difference in the community by raising money and giving time to help those in need. The club creates dynamic fundraising events that celebrate the community and tap into the generosity of those around us. With the money raised, we give scholarships to deserving high school students and we fund programs that make a positive impact in the community, such as an anti- bullying campaign for middle school students.

We also volunteer with organizations that are making a real difference, giving our time to help children with special needs, the elderly and families in crisis. The work that we do helps address some of the biggest challenges facing our society: mental health, hunger, access to education, poverty and domestic violence. And along the way, lasting friendships are created while we work side-by-side. In a world where problems are complex and the news is often bad, we’re making a measurable difference

where we can — right here at home. For more information about our annual fundraisers and charitable giving, please go to www.whjwc.com.