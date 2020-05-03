Wellesley nature groups adopts new name you can Trust

The non-profit Wellesley Conservation Council has changed to the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust.

According to the open space conservation group, which has been around for more than 60 years, “The new name more clearly reflects the nature of the organization: that of a Land Trust. In the past there has been confusion concerning the private or public nature and purpose of the ‘Council.'”

The Wellesley Conservation Land Trust says there were few such organizations using the term “trust” in their names back when it started, though some early ones did use “trustees.” But the Wellesley outfit says “the land trust movement has rapidly grown since the 1980s and now includes over 1,600 in the United States. In Massachusetts, there are 152 local land trusts of which ‘Trust’ is included in 67% of their organizational titles and of these, over 50% include ‘Land Trust.”

The Land Trust maintains 10 sanctuaries totaling 44 acres, and 6 of those properties include walking trails.

Updates to logos on signs like this will be changed over time as the signs need to be replaced.

Here’s the new logo:

