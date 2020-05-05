Wellesley Police log: Boredom made me do it; Air Jordan scam; designer purses missing

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of April 24-May 3:

On April 24, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party who is an employee of the Wellesley Facilities and Maintenance Department regarding vandalism to the Hardy School. The reporting party stated there was white and purple spray paint on the roof. There are no suspects.

On April 27, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. Officer Mankavech took a report from a parent about his child being harassed via social media by another juvenile. The reporting party stated that the juvenile was posting photos on social media about his child that was meant to embarrass the child and when asked to remove it put up more photographs. The juvenile eventually took the social media account offline. Officer Mankavech spoke with the School Resource Officer Poirier and she spoke to the juvenile, who admitted posting the photos on social media due to being bored being stuck inside. The juvenile was advised to stop posting inappropriate content on social media.

On April 27, 2020 at 6:47 p.m. Officer Griffin spoke with a male party who wished to report a theft that occurred in July 2019. The reporting party stated that he moved in July 2019 from Wellesley to Texas and when the contents of the house arrived in Texas the reporting party noticed several items, to include several designer purses, that were in his wife’s closet were missing. The reporting party stated the value of the items was approximately $10,000. He had contacted the moving company and they had no record on the inventory of the box or contents that the reporting party has stated were missing so they declined to pay for the missing items.

On April 27, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. Officer Griffin spoke with a female party who stated around 6:20 p.m. while walking on a trail near Pond Road she was bitten by a dog. The owner advised her that the dog was vaccinated but she hadn’t realized at the time that the dog bite broke the skin. Officer Griffin has forwarded the information to ACO Webb.

On April 29, 2020 at 4:18 p.m. Officer Griffin was dispatched to a residence on Washington Street for a report of a fire. A detached garage was in flames. The Wellesley Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. Traffic was detoured in the area for a short time. It appears that ashes that were disposed of in a trash bin from a fire bit the previous evening caused the fire.

On April 30, 2020 at 5:48 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a male reporting party regarding fraud involving the sale of a motor vehicle. The reporting party stated he worked for a car sales company in Delaware and had sold a vehicle to a male party in Wellesley. He stated after the car had been shipped and the credit card

payment was stopped after the car was shipped. It appears this is an ongoing scam that has been occurring in Massachusetts and Rhode Island over the past several weeks where the same purchaser’s information is being used. That information is fraudulent. The incident is under investigation.

On May 1, 2020 at 5:00 a.m. Officer Wagner was dispatched to Whole Foods for a report of an elderly female party who was outside near the loading dock and appeared confused. It was raining and the female party believed she lived in Concord. The Wellesley Emergency Communications Center was able to determine she resided in Wellesley and located phone numbers of family members. The female party was transported to the hospital for evaluation as it appeared she was suffering from hypothermia.

On April 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Wall was dispatched to a residence to assist a family member with an elderly parent with dementia who had left the house and went into a neighbor’s house. Officer Wall spoke with the individual with dementia who was confused and could not relay why they went to the neighbor’s house. Officer Wall was able to get the family member to return to the proper residence. He then spoke with another family member and provided some information about resources available to them.

On May 1, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. Officer Fritts spoke with a female reporting party who was selling an item on Facebook Marketplace and someone offered to purchase it for the full asking price of $400. They made arrangements for payment to be made by PayPal and she shipped the item. She then received an email that there was an issue with the PayPal transaction and she needed to pay $350 for the credit to go through. She was advised by the buyer to purchase $350 in Stream Gift Cards, which she did. After sharing the gift card numbers and security codes with the buyer she never got the PayPal credit for the item purchased. She is in the process of trying to stop the delivery of the item. The incident is under investigation.

On May 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a female party who stated she had purchased a pair of Air Jordan sneakers for $260 through a mobile app called “DEPOP”. She stated after paying the seller by Venmo the seller deleted the Venmo account and she did not receive the sneakers. She has contacted Venmo and “DEPOP” regarding the fraud.

On May 3, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Officer Knapp spoke with a male party who stated his locked motor vehicle was broken into when parked in his office building’s parking lot on Worcester Street and his wallet and credit cards were taken. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

