Wellesley Police Log: N95 mask stolen from car; man locks self in house; Crest Road squatter; ‘wired large sum to fraudulent account’

Wellesley Police Log for the week of May 4-8:

On May 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party who stated he had wired a large sum of money to a fraudulent bank account. The reporting party stated he owns a business that has two locations and he is in the process of renovating one. He received an invoice from the contractor in April and two days later he received an email from what he believed was the contractor with payment instructions to wire funds. On April 30th he wired the funds to the fraudulent account and received another email from the fraudulent account on May 4th stating there had been an issue and asking him to resend the funds. The reporting party noticed at this time the email address of the sender was different. The reporting party immediately reported the fraudulent wire transfer from April 30th to his bank. The bank contacted the FBI. Officer Mankavech and Wellesley Detectives are investigating.

On May 4, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a male reporting party who stated his motor vehicle was broken into overnight. The male party stated the vehicle was parked in a garage on Worcester Street and that all that was removed was an N95 mask and pair of clear plastic goggles. There have been several other car breaks in the same area recently. Officer Mankavech spoke with all of the property owners in the area and obtained some video footage. On the video footage two male parties were observed. Officer Mankavech is investigating.

On May 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to a bank on Linden Street for an individual attempting to pass a fraudulent check. There was a male and female party in a vehicle at the drive thru teller at the bank. The account the check they were attempting to cash was written on was flagged due to multiple checks being made out in the same amount with fraudulent signatures. Officer Mankavech identified the two parties in the vehicle. The male operator of the vehicle will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle and female passenger who the check was made out to will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Uttering a False Check and Attempted Larceny Over $1,200.

On May 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Officer Mankavech was dispatched to assist a Norfolk County Sheriff in serving a civil court order. There is a civil dispute over ownership of the land. It was reported that the male party on the premises had blocked the driveway with his vehicle and locked himself inside the residence. Upon arrival Officer Mankavech was met by the Deputy Sheriff, a lawyer, lock-smith, photographer and appraisers. The Deputy Sheriff informed Officer Mankavech he was assisting in serving a court order that allowed for pictures, video and measurements of the residence to be taken. The male party did not want this to take place and locked himself inside the residence. Officers advised the male party he was in contempt of a court order when he refused to grant access to the residence. At this time an exterior review of the house was conducted by the individuals who were scheduled to work on the premises.

It would be a crime not to support Swellesley: Here’s how to Advertise and/or Donate to support our independent journalism venture.

On May 5, 2020 at 6:55 p.m. Officer Griffin spoke with a resident about an EBay scam. The report is incomplete at this time and no further information is available.

On May 7, 2020 at 5:39 p.m. Officer DeBernardi responded to a call for a missing child. Officers searched the area, surrounding streets and Wellesley Square. Officer Popovski found the child on Central Street at Weston Road. A parent came to the location and returned the child home.

On May 7, 2020 at 5:34 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a female reporting party who stated her bicycle was stolen from the Sprague field earlier in the day. She stated that she had left it on a bike rack and when she returned it was gone. It was described as a brown REI bicycle. There are no suspects.

On May 7, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. Officer Harris spoke with a male reporting party about a dog bite he had sustained around 8:00 p.m. when he had been running on Washburn Ave and Walnut Street. The reporting party stated that woman was walking a medium to large black and brown dog and he walked into the street to pass them when the dog jumped up and bit him on the arm. The female party had provided the male with her name. The information has been forwarded to ACO Webb for follow up.

On May 8, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Officer Pino spoke with a resident on Crest Road regarding suspicious activity that had recently occurred. The reporting party relayed that the previous evening she was outside and noticed a male party squatting down near the bushes in her driveway between the two vehicles. She told her husband who confronted the individual and he left. She stated about 35-40 minutes later the person came back and was squatting in the bushes again until they turned the driveway flood lights on and he ran away. Officer Pino did not locate anyone in the area and he advised the reporting party to notify the police right away if something like this occurred again.

More: Past Wellesley police logs

Wellesley arrests have nearly evaporated since State of Emergency declared