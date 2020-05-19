Wellesley Police log: Neighbor disputes include allegations of driving into a mulch pile, cutting down a flower

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of 5/11/20-5/17/20:

On May 11, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. Officer DeBernardi spoke with a male reporting party regarding an attempted credit card fraud. The reporting party received an email congratulating them on their recent purchase of an iPhone. The reporting party had not purchased an iPhone and contacted Apple to cancel the order. They contacted their credit card company and credit reporting bureaus.

On May 12, 2020 at 10:41 a.m. Officer Kane spoke with a female reporting party who stated she has a tenant she is in the process of evicting that routinely causes disturbances for the other tenants. She stated the other night the tenant was making loud noises and banging things around midnight. She is concerned for the tenant’s wellbeing and believes she may have some mental health issues. Officer Kane will have the department’s social worker reach out to the tenant to see if there are services that can be provided.

On May 12, 2020 at 2:25 p.m. Officer Kane spoke with an elderly resident regarding a possible phone scam. The reporting party had received a phone call from someone alleging to be her grandson and indicated they had gotten into trouble with the police and needed money for bail. The male caller then put another male party on the phone who claimed to be her grandson’s attorney and he stated he needed $9,400 for bail and she needed to pay by cash or check, but if she paid by check her grandson could not be released from police custody until the checked cleared. She agreed to go to the bank to withdraw funds and was instructed by the male party to tell the bank teller that she was withdrawing the money for outdoor work so the bank teller didn’t become suspicious. After withdrawing the money, the reporting party became suspicious and contacted her son to ask if her grandson was in any trouble. Her son advised her it was a scam and she returned to the bank to deposit the money back into her account. There are no suspects at this time.

On May 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Officer Mankavech spoke with a reporting party regarding a neighbor dispute. The reporting party stated that there is an ongoing dispute with a neighbor and the neighbor aggressively drove their vehicle into a mulch pile located at the end of their driveway when the children were playing in the driveway. Officer Mankavech spoke with the neighbor who was agitated about the reporting party’s vehicle being parked on the street. The neighbor became frustrated when Officer Mankavech advised him that a vehicle can be parked on a public way and refused to discuss the matter any further. The individual will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

On May 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Officer Fritts spoke with a female reporting party who stated that a neighbor had a contractor working on Sunday in violation of the town by-laws and that she had told the landscaper to stop working and the landscaper ignored her. She stated that a flower she had been given as a gift was cut down by the landscaper and she feels it was in retaliation. Officer Fritts is attempting to get in contact with the neighbor to advise them about the town by law that prohibits contractors from working on Sundays and speak to them about the landscaper cutting down the flower.

