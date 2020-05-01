Wellesley residents get real estate taxes due date extension to June 1

Your Wellesley real estate bill may reflect a due date of May 1, 2020, but due to COVID-19, you’ve got an extension until June 1 to make that payment.

Under the State of Massachusetts “An Act to Address Challenges Faced by Municipalities and State Authorities Resulting From COVID-19,” Chapter 53 of the Acts of 2020, the Town of Wellesley has adopted local options to extend due dates for real and personal property tax payments and applications for exemptions/deferrals.

How to pay your taxes by June 1 in Wellesley:

You can pay your taxes online. You can pay by check and drop the payment in the US mail. You can pay by check and drop the payment into the box in front of Town Hall.

Typically you also have the option to hand deliver your check (or cash) directly to a live person at the Treasure’s office at Town Hall. Given that Town Hall has been closed to the public since March 17 and will continue to be closed for the foreseeable future, in-person transactions are not possible right now.