Wellesley Rotary Club to host speaker via Zoom meeting, May 19th

The Rotary Club of Wellesley will meet via Zoom meeting on May 19, 6:30 – 7:20pm, with Geoffrey Woglom as the club’s speaker.

Prof. Woglom recently retired from Amherst College as the Richard S. Volpert, ’56 Professor of Economics. During his career, he has held visiting and consulting positions at the Federal Reserve Board, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, and the International Monetary Fund.

During his talk, “The Economic Consequences of the COVID-19 Crisis and Recent Fiscal and Monetary Responses,” Woglom will provide a rundown of the impact of the pandemic on economic activity, labor markets and financial markets. Then he will turn to the unprecedented responses of fiscal and monetary policy and why these policies are different from the responses in the 2008 financial crisis. Finally, he will talk briefly of the prospects for economic recovery.

Woglom has published articles in major economic journals on finance, macroeconomics and monetary policy. He and his wife, Susan, are enjoying retirement as part-time residents of Seabrook Island South Carolina and Lenox, Massachusetts.

If you are interested in attending this Zoom meeting, send an email to [email protected] and the club will send you an invite to the online meeting.

The Rotary Club of Wellesley is one of Wellesley’s oldest community service groups and conducts local programs to benefit the Town of Wellesley. The public is always invited to any Rotary program. Please check the web site www.wellesleyrotary.org for times and location.