You can thank Wellesley High’s sailing team for a tidier town

The Wellesley Sailing Team, which had its season scrapped this Spring due to the COVID-19 crisis, has maintained its unity by meeting weekly in a physically distant way to do trash pickup around town. The effort was organized by Alex Haidar, one of the team’s captains, and has included students and Coach Larry Lovett.

This past week the team tackled the Brook Path. The previous week, the student-athletes picked up 200 pounds of trash from Morses Pond, which is likely to stay pretty clean given that it’s been shut down at least for now…

Many Wellesley High athletes have shown generosity and team spirit under tough circumstances this spring. Among others, cross country runners raised $20K to supply healthcare workers with meals via a run-a-thon, the baseball team has been using Twitter and memorabilia to raise funds for the Greater Boston Food Bank, and hockey player sisters have been making cards for nursing home residents shut in due to the pandemic.

(Thanks to Lisa Haidar for sharing photos.)