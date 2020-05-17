You’ll be a sucker for Wellesley High a cappella group’s charity video

Members of the Wellesley High School a cappella group “Inchordination” missed out on performing at the annual spring Acastock concert and other events due to the coronavirus crisis, but they’ve put their voices and other skills together on a new video produced to help out the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life online event this weekend.

WHS senior Will Cohen-Pratt orchestrated the audio mix for this rendition of “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers, as arranged by WHS Choral Accompanist Chad Weirick and edited by parent Steve Mendes (Melchor Becker handled beatboxing).

Cohen-Pratt wrote that “We chose ‘Sucker’ for our video because we thought the catchy hook and up-beat energy of the tune would lend itself well to a Zoom grid. We hope to lighten a few people’s day to make up for the postponed or cancelled performances this season.”



