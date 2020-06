While senior living facilities in town are largely under lockdown, operators are allowing some leeway when social distancing is practiced.

Wellesley’s Patrick Rafter shared this photo of what he describes as four generations of socially distanced celebrants (camera angles can be deceiving) who had gathered to honor the 99th birthday of a Waterstone resident in Lower Falls.

“Life and love still go on unabated in Swellesley amidst the pandemic!” he wrote.

