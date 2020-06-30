The Swellesley Report

Anti-racism protest in Wellesley draws crowd of hundreds

The forecast called for unsettled weather conditions, but the thunder and lightning held off. Instead, a group of about 300 people, mostly young, brought down their own kind of storm on Monday afternoon as they walked the streets from Elm Park in Wellesley Hills to Town Hall. The peaceful demonstrators were led by students and alumni of Wellesley High School and gathered for what they identified as an anti-racism protest.

The group marched up Washington St. chanting, “Black Lives Matter,” until they got to Town Hall. There, a roster of speakers demanded justice; an end to the mental and emotional strain of of fighting against a system that devalues people based on the color of their skin; and above all, and end to police violence against Black people.

Wellesley police were on hand to ensure that traffic gave protesters plenty of space as they crossed the street at several intervals on their march across town.

Anti-racism protest, Wellesley
The anti-racism protest started at Elm Park, in front of Sprague Clock Tower.
Anti-racism protest, Wellesley
Protestors make their way from Elm Park across Washington St.
Anti-racism protest, Wellesley
Photo credit: Donna Okane
Anti-racism protest, Wellesley
Protesters wore black t-shirts as a sign of solidarity.

Anti-racism protest, Wellesley

Anti-racism protest, Wellesley
Once at Town Hall, organizers led the crowd in taking a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, in memory of George Floyd. Floyd died on May 25 after being pinned to the ground by a police officer who kneeled on his neck for over 8 minutes.

Anti-racism protest, Wellesley

Anti-racism protest, Wellesley
Many people had trouble kneeling and keeping their fists raised in solidarity for the entire 8 minutes, which was the point of the exercise. The idea was to experience and reflect on the catastrophic consequences that can result in a short time.
Anti-racism protest, Wellesley
Photo credit, Mary Gard

