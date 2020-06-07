Feast & Fettle offers elegant at-home dining for Wellesley residents

No need to make a reservation or wait for a table.

Feast & Fettle’s Executive Chef Maggie is here to help you enjoy the ultimate fine dining experience — right at home.

After years of providing meals to busy families through her meal delivery service, Feast & Fettle, Chef Maggie has launched a new collection of menus called F&F Select.

Available for delivery on Fridays, F&F Select menus include upscale, prix fixe courses designed to be enjoyed at home. The menu changes biweekly and consists of several options to build your own prix fixe dinner.

Each item also comes with Maggie’s specific plating instructions, so you can serve your dishes in a true high-end fashion.

Delivery is free and the order deadline is every Tuesday at noon, for delivery the upcoming Friday. The service is available in Wellesley and all its surrounding towns (Weston, Wayland, Newton, Needham, Natick, Brookline), as well as all of Rhode Island.

View the FAQ page to learn more about F&F select and place your order now.